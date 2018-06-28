JUST IN
Trump, Putin to hold summit meeting in Helsinki on July 16: White House

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin
FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump with Vladimir Putin

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will hold a summit meeting on July 16 in Helsinki, Finland, the White House announced on Thursday.

They "will meet on July 16, 2018, in Helsinki, Finland," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.
"The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues," Sanders said in a statement.


The announcement of date and venue comes a day after Putin's adviser Yuri Ushakov in Moscow said the two leaders will meet in a third country.

The summit will include one-on-one talks between the presidents and conclude with a joint news conference, Ushakov said, adding that the two leaders are expected to issue a joint statement.

First Published: Thu, June 28 2018. 17:54 IST

