Trump, Putin to hold summit meeting in Helsinki on July 16: White House

US President and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will hold a summit meeting on July 16 in Helsinki, Finland, the announced on Thursday.



They "will meet on July 16, 2018, in Helsinki, Finland," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

"The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues," Sanders said in a statement.





The announcement of date and venue comes a day after Putin's adviser Yuri Ushakov in Moscow said the two leaders will meet in a third country.

The summit will include one-on-one talks between the presidents and conclude with a joint news conference, Ushakov said, adding that the two leaders are expected to issue a joint statement.