Trump's chief adviser Kudlow 'doing well' after heart attack: White House

President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, was "doing well" on Monday night after suffering a heart attack, a White House spokeswoman said.

“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack,” Trump said in a tweet from Singapore shortly before his summit with Kim Jong Un. “He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center.”

Trump offered no further details on the 70-year-old Kudlow’s medical condition or prognosis.

Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later said of Kudlow: "he’s doing well."

Kudlow’s wife, Judy, said he was doing “fine,” Robert Costa, a Washington Post reporter, said in a Twitter posting.

In another tweet, Costa said Kudlow “is up and talking tonight and spoke by phone with Dr. Art Laffer,” citing two people close to Kudlow

Kudlow, a former economic adviser and Wall Street economist, has played a key role in ongoing trade talks, including disputes with China that led Trump to threaten tariffs. Kudlow, along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, is known as an advocate within the administration of more robust trade in opposition to more protectionist views advocated by trade adviser Peter Navarro.

He co-authored an editorial arguing tariffs are a tax on consumers earlier this year before Trump chose him as director of the White House National Economic Council. Yet Kudlow has defended Trump’s trade policies in public since his appointment.