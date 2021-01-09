Trump's pardon list may include family, celebrities, himself, says report

Trump has prepared a sweeping list of individuals he's hoping to pardon in the final days of his administration that includes senior officials, family members, prominent rappers— and possibly himself, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump is hoping to announce the pardons on January 19 — his final full day in office — and his ideas are currently being vetted by senior advisers and the counsel's office, the people said.

The biggest question facing his legal team may be whether the president has the authority to pardon himself, as he has discussed in recent weeks with top aides, according to the people familiar with his conver­sations.

Trump has previously claimed the power, though it's a matter of legal dispute and has never before been attempted by a president. A self-pardon could also prove a major political liability and hamstring another presidential bid.