Trump says willing to spend his own money on presidential campaign

The Republican leader told reporters before taking off for a trip to Florida that the campaign had double or triple what it had in 2017 but he would put in whatever it takes

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would spend his own money to finance his 2020 presidential campaign against Democrat Joe Biden if he had to.

The Republican leader told reporters before taking off for a trip to Florida that the campaign had double or triple what it had in 2017 but he would put in whatever it takes.

"If I have to, I would," Trump said.
First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 22:48 IST

