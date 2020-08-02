-
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi quits Chinese social media Weibo as India bans 59 apps
Chinese apps banned in India: Know apps status, alternative apps, and more
Chinese tech giants may move writ petition against India's ban on apps
DoT warns operators of action if banned Chinese apps are not deleted
In pics: Popular Chinese apps that India banned amid border dispute
-
Trump to act on Chinese software firms in coming days, says Pompeo
'President Trump has said 'enough' and we're going to fix it,' said Mike Pompeo
Topics
Mike Pompeo | Donald Trump administration
Reuters |
https://mybs.in/2YPQpJr
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
President Donald Trump will take action shortly on Chinese software companies that are feeding data directly to the Beijing government, posing a risk to U.S. national security, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.
"President Trump has said 'enough' and we're going to fix it and so he will take action in the coming days with respect to a broad array of national security risks that are presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party," Pompeo said on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures."
First Published: Sun, August 02 2020. 20:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU