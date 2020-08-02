JUST IN
Trump to act on Chinese software firms in coming days, says Pompeo

'President Trump has said 'enough' and we're going to fix it,' said Mike Pompeo

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
President Donald Trump will take action shortly on Chinese software companies that are feeding data directly to the Beijing government, posing a risk to U.S. national security, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

"President Trump has said 'enough' and we're going to fix it and so he will take action in the coming days with respect to a broad array of national security risks that are presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party," Pompeo said on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures."

