Trump to postpone G7 meeting; seeks India, Russia's addition to the group

New Delhi 

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump singled out Russia, Australia, South Korea and India as possible additions | Photo: AP/PTI

President Donald Trump on Saturday said he will postpone a meeting of Group of 7 nations until September and called for an expansion of the group's membership because he considers it an outdated group that doesn't properly represent what's taking place in the world.

The G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Trump singled out Russia, Australia, South Korea and India as possible additions, news agency PTI reported.

The leaders of the world's major economies were slated to meet in the US this year, but the coronavirus outbreak has hobbled those plans.
First Published: Sun, May 31 2020. 06:48 IST

