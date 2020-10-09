Turkey's currency drops to record low on Russian missile defense tensions

-
ALSO READ
Russia, Turkey sign deal for delivery of second batch of S-400 missiles
Rajnath leaves for Russia amid China row; to press for S-400 delivery
In another setback to China, Russia suspends deliveries of S-400 missiles
US Presidential elections: Facebook purges 3 Russia-based fake networks
Turkey's perilous game with markets may now have reached a breaking point
-
Turkey’s currency dropped to a new historic low on Thursday, with the US dollar buying a record high of 7.942 lira by late afternoon in Istanbul, CNBC reported.
The move is the latest in more than two years of consistent depreciation of the Turkish note, most recently intensified by Ankara’s involvement in a slew of geopolitical conflicts including Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, eastern Mediterranean resource disputes and its purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system.
Washington just on Wednesday issued a stern rebuke in response to local reports that Turkey was preparing to test the S-400 system, purchased from Russia despite vocal opposition from the US and the rest of NATO.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU