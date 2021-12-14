JUST IN
Turkish Lira hits new low, dragging central bank to the rescue

The central bank announced its fourth market intervention in two weeks

Reuters 

Turkey's lira crashed as much as 7% to a record near 15 to the dollar on Monday, gripped by worries over President Tayyip Erdogan's risky new economic policy and prospects of another rate cut, prompting the central bank to intervene again.

The central bank announced its fourth market intervention in two weeks, selling dollars and triggering a lira rebound after it had slid to 14.99.

The currency is now worth just half of its value at the beginning of 2021.

First Published: Tue, December 14 2021. 00:59 IST

