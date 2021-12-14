Turkish Lira hits new low, dragging central bank to the rescue

Turkey's lira crashed as much as 7% to a record near 15 to the dollar on Monday, gripped by worries over President Tayyip Erdogan's risky new economic policy and prospects of another rate cut, prompting the central bank to intervene again.

The central bank announced its fourth market intervention in two weeks, selling dollars and triggering a lira rebound after it had slid to 14.99.

The currency is now worth just half of its value at the beginning of 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)