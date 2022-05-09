Twitter abuzz over Musk's 'if I die under mysterious circumstances' post

Twitter storms and Elon Musk seem to be old pals and it was no different on Monday morning.
This time the Tesla CEO's post about dying under "mysterious circumstances" is what made Twitter buzz.
"If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya," he tweeted.
If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022
The post came a few days after the Tesla CEO announced his plans to acquire Twitter for $44 billion. Musk was in talks with large investment firms and high net-worth individuals about taking on more financing for his Twitter acquisition and tying up less of his wealth in the deal.
Before tweeting this, Musk shared a conversation in Russian media by Dmitry Rogozin, the former deputy prime minister of Russia, where it is being said that the SpaceX chief being involved in "supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment."
"And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult - no matter how much you'll play the fool," the post said.
The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does pic.twitter.com/pk9SQhBOsG— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022
According to the post, the delivery of the Starlink equipment was carried out by the Pentagon.
In February as the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband service was activated in Ukraine after a minister from the war-hit country reached out.
