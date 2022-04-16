Twitter CEO tells employees company not 'held hostage' by Elon Musk offer

Chief Executive Officer sought to reassure employees during an all-hands meeting that the company was not being “held hostage” by news of Elon Musk’s offer to buy the company, a source familiar with the matter said.

As Agrawal took questions from staff that were posted on the company’s Slack messaging service, he encouraged employees to remain focused and told them “we as employees control what happens,” said the source.

The meeting came after news broke that the Tesla CEO had offered to buy the company for $43 billion.

Agrawal told staff that the board was continuing to review Musk's offer, but that he was limited in what he could share with the employees.

In one section of the question and answer session, one employee asked how the company arrived to the decision to offer Musk a board seat. “Are we just going to start inviting any and all billionaires to the board?” according to a section of the meeting heard by Reuters. Agrawal responded that the board was acting in the best interest of shareholders.