Pak PM acknowledges failure to avert Peshawar carnage; calls for unity
Business Standard

Twitter to share ad revenue with some content creators, says Musk

Musk, however, did not give details about the portion of revenue that would be shared with users

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk

Reuters 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter will start sharing revenue from advertisements with some of its content creators, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday.

Effective Friday, revenue from ads that appear on a creator's reply threads, will be shared. The user must be a subscriber of Blue Verified, Musk said.

Musk, however, did not give details about the portion of revenue that would be shared with users.

Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to content moderation rules, impacting its revenue.

Days after taking charge of the company, Musk said Twitter had seen a "massive" drop in revenue and blamed activist groups for pressuring advertisers.

As Twitter CEO, Musk has focused on reducing costs and introducing new plans for Twitter Blue subscription service, which offers the sought-after "verified" badge.

Separately, Musk said on Friday that legacy Blue Verified would be scrapped in a few months as it was "deeply corrupted".

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 23:16 IST

