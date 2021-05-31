Two dead, at least 20 injured in shooting in Florida banquet hall

Two people were killed and at least 20 people injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in Hialeah, Florida, early on Sunday, officials said.

The police said three people arrived in a white Nissan Pathfinder at the hall where an event was being hosted.

The three exited the vehicle, began shooting into a crowd of people outside the venue and then fled, the police said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, eight were taken to hospitals and 12 victims took themselves to hospitals, the police said. At least one victim was in critical condition.

Alfredo Ramirez III, director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, said the shooting was believed to be targeted.

“These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” he said on Twitter. “My deepest condolences to the family of the victims.”



Daniella Levine Cava, mayor of Miami-Dade County, said on Twitter that she was “horrified and heartbroken” by the news of the shooting.

“I urge our community to be safe and smart,” she said. “Please — don’t let any more lives end in senseless violence.”

