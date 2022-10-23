JUST IN
Two hospital employees killed in Dallas hospital shooting: Authorities

Two Dallas hospital employees were killed in a shooting inside the hospital and the suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police, authorities said

AP  |  Dallas (US) 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Two Dallas hospital employees were killed in a shooting inside the hospital and the suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 11 am Saturday inside Methodist Health System, according to hospital spokesperson Ryan Owens.

A Methodist Health System Police Officer arrived on the scene, confronted the suspect, and fired his weapon at the suspect, injuring him, Owens said in a statement.

The names of the victims and their positions at the hospital were not immediately released.

The hospital system said in a statement that it was mourning the deaths.

The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members, according to the statement attributed to the system's leadership. Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy.

The suspect, whose name also was not immediately released, was taken to another hospital in undisclosed condition and under police custody, Owens said.

Dallas police referred questions to hospital police, who did not return phone calls for comment.

The shooting follows hospital shootings in September in Little Rock, Arkansas, that killed a visitor and one in June in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that left four dead.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 06:52 IST

