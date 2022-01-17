Two Indians among three dead as drones target ADNOC tanks: Report

-
A suspected drone attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi killed three people — two Indian nationals and a Pakistani — and sparked a separate fire at Abu Dhabi’s international airport on Monday, police said.
The Indian Embassy in the UAE said that the mission is in close touch with concerned the Emirati authorities for further details. “UAE authorities have informed that the explosion at Mussafah, near ADNOC’s storage tanks, has led to 3 casualties, which includes 2 Indian nationals,” the Indian Embassy in UAE tweeted.
The police did not identify the wounded, who police said suffered minor to moderate injuries at an industrial area where Abu Dhabi's state-owned energy company runs a pipeline network and an oil tanker storage facility.
Three transport tankers caught fire at the facility, while another fire was sparked at an extension of Abu Dhabi International Airport.
