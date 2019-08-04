Two mass shootings in US leave at least 29 people dead and over 40 injured

Authorities work at the scene of a in Dayton, Several people in have been killed in the second in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. Photo: AP/PTI

CCTV images said to be of the gunman in the Walmart premises

"I can't believe I'm sending a note like this twice in one week. My heart aches for the community in El Paso"

Doug McMillon, Walmart CEO via Instagram post

Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people....

Heartbroken to hear the news from El Paso. Our thoughts are with those impacted by yet another senseless act of gun violence in America.

How many lives must be cut short? How many communities must be torn apart? It’s past time we take action and end our gun violence epidemic.