Two mass shootings in US leave at least 29 people dead and over 40 injured

- 20 people dead, 26 injured in a mass shooting at a Walmart store in Texas city of El Paso
- About 13 hours after Walmart incident, another shooting killed nine in Dayton, Ohio
.
Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019
Heartbroken to hear the news from El Paso. Our thoughts are with those impacted by yet another senseless act of gun violence in America.
How many lives must be cut short? How many communities must be torn apart? It’s past time we take action and end our gun violence epidemic.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 3, 2019
