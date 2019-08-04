JUST IN
Two mass shootings in US leave at least 29 people dead and over 40 injured

About 13 hours after Walmart incident, another shooting killed nine in Dayton, Ohio

Agencies 

Several law enforcement agencies respond to an active shooter on Saturday at a Walmart store in El Paso

  • 20 people dead, 26 injured in a mass shooting at a Walmart store in Texas city of El Paso
  • About 13 hours after Walmart incident, another shooting killed nine in Dayton, Ohio
  1. A 21-year-old gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire inside a Walmart store in Texas, killing 20 people and wounding 26 others
  2. Police are investigating whether the attack, which happened a few miles from the US-Mexico border, was a hate crime
  3. In the second shooting incident, which happened about 13 hours after the first one, 9 people were killed and over 16 injured in Ohio. The shooter was gunned down by security forces
  4. The El Paso attack was the second shooting in less than a week at a Walmart store in the US

Authorities work at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Several people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. Photo: AP/PTI
CCTV images said to be of the gunman in the Walmart premises
Rising incidents of mass shootings
  • 522 people dead in mass shootings this year in the US and 2,040 injured, according to the data by Gun Violence Archive
  • Sunday's attack was the 21st mass killing in El Paso this year, according to a database compiled by the Associated Press, Northeastern University and USA Today
"I can't believe I'm sending a note like this twice in one week. My heart aches for the community in El Paso"
Doug McMillon, Walmart CEO via Instagram post
First Published: Sun, August 04 2019. 22:38 IST

