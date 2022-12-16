JUST IN
Business Standard

U-20 SAFF Women's Championship: India to open campaign against Bhutan

The tournament is slated to take place in the Bangladesh capital from February 3 to 9

Topics
Woman footballer | India football

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian Women football team
File photo

India will open their campaign against Bhutan at the SAFF U-20 Women's Championship in Dhaka on February 3.

The tournament is slated to take place in the Bangladesh capital from February 3 to 9.

After crossing swords with Bhutan in the tournament opener, India will take on hosts Bangladesh on February 5, followed by Nepal on February 7 in a round-robin format.

The top two sides after the round-robin stage will face each other in the final, which will take place on February 9.

India fixtures:

February 3: India vs Bhutan

February 5: Bangladesh vs India

February 7: India vs Nepal

February 9: Final.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 16:17 IST

`
