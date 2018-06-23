Uber impact drives surge in 'non-employer' business

Call it the effect.

The number of self-employed in the taxi and limousine services industry, which includes ridesharing, surged 46 per cent in 2016 to more than 700,000, said a Census Bureau report on Thursday. The government defines so-called “nonemployer establishments” as businesses without paid employees that have annual receipts of at least $1,000.

Nationally, the number of these businesses rose two per cent in 2016 to 24.8 million across all industries.

The figures follow a Labor Department report released earlier this month that showed a smaller share of US employees on alternative work arrangements, which includes independent contractors and on-call workers, in May 2017 than in 2005. While that data cast doubt on the extent to which the gig economy is reconfiguring the workforce, the survey excluded those work freelance, potentially overlooking workers who moonlight to supplement their income.