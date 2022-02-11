Uber Technologies revenue jumps 83% to $5.8 billion as customers go out

-
Uber Technologies reported the most active users in its history, easing fears about a disruption from Covid-19’s Omicron variant.
Revenue rose 83 per cent to $5.8 billion in the period, the company said on Wednesday in a statement. That beat the $5.4 billion analysts had projected, according to the data compiled by Bloomberg.
“While the Omicron variant began to impact our business in late December, mobility is already starting to bounce back,” Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said in the statement, noting that gross bookings are up 25 per cent in the most recent week from a month earlier.
In the three months ending December 31, Uber reported $25.9 billion in gross bookings, which encompass ride hailing, food delivery and freight, a 51 per cent increase from the same period last year.
