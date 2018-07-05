JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Roger Federer's $300 million Uniqlo deal is a match made in retail heaven

Vessel carrying coal from US switches destination from Singapore to China
Business Standard

Uber to relaunch ride-hailing services in Finland after yr-long suspension

The San Francisco-based company had suspended its operations in Finland last year, pending the implementation of the new law

Bloomberg 

Uber
Photo: Reuters

Uber said it will relaunch its ride—hailing services in Finland following a year—long suspension, after a new transportation law came into effect this week.

The San Francisco—based company had suspended its operations in Finland last year, pending the imple-mentation of the new law.


“Those new regulations have now come into effect and so we’re delighted to relaunch in Helsinki today,” said Joel Jarvinen, Uber’s general manager for the Nordics.


Finland’s move overhauls what was previously a strictly regulated transport market and supports new business models, including digitisation and new technologies, the government’s transport ministry says on its website.


Uber drivers in the country had been facing possible criminal prosecution and hefty fines as part of a police crackdown against drivers who lack the required taxi permits.
First Published: Thu, July 05 2018. 00:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements