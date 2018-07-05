Uber to relaunch ride-hailing services in Finland after yr-long suspension

said it will relaunch its ride—hailing services in following a year—long suspension, after a new came into effect this week.

The San Francisco—based company had suspended its operations in last year, pending the imple-mentation of the new law.

“Those new regulations have now come into effect and so we’re delighted to relaunch in Helsinki today,” said Joel Jarvinen, Uber’s general manager for the Nordics.

Finland’s move overhauls what was previously a strictly regulated transport market and supports new business models, including digitisation and new technologies, the government’s transport ministry says on its website.

drivers in the country had been facing possible criminal prosecution and hefty fines as part of a police crackdown against drivers who lack the required taxi permits.