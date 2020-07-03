JUST IN
US reports 55,000 Covid-19 cases in a day, hits new global record
UK allows quarantine-free travel to nearly 60 countries; India, US excluded

Those arriving from higher risk countries will still have to self-quarantine for 14 days under a rule which has angered airlines and travel companies.

Britain will end corona quarantines for people arriving in England from more than 50 countries, including Germany, France, Spain and Italy - but not the United States - the British government said on Friday.

The move, effective July 10, clears the way for millions of British tourists to take summer holidays without worrying about being quarantined when they return.

PM Boris Johnson’s government had debated for days how to ease the quarantine rules. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which set their own health policies within the UK, have not announced plans to lift the measures.
First Published: Fri, July 03 2020. 23:55 IST

