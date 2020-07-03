UK allows quarantine-free travel to nearly 60 countries; India, US excluded

Britain will end corona quarantines for people arriving in England from more than 50 countries, including Germany, France, Spain and Italy - but not the United States - the British government said on Friday.

The move, effective July 10, clears the way for millions of British tourists to take summer holidays without worrying about being quarantined when they return.

PM Boris Johnson’s government had debated for days how to ease the quarantine rules. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which set their own health policies within the UK, have not announced plans to lift the measures.