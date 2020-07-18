UK bans Indian-origin restaurateur for nine years in tax avoidance case

An Indian-origin takeaway restaurant boss from Scotland has been handed a nine-year ban from holding company directorship in the UK after he was found to have concealed tax liabilities from authorities for five years. Kulwant Singh Lally, 58, was registered as the company director of Raja Tandoori in Paisley, incorporated in January 2010 and wound up in 2018.

The UK’s Insolvency Service investigators uncovered that Lally claimed to have incorporated the company just to protect the trading name, Raja Tandoori, but went on to use it as a vehicle for trading and failed to register that with the tax authorities. This meant that for five years, Raja Tandoori failed to pay any tax, resulting in the UK tax authorities claiming back-dated tax payments and a fine to the value of £134,000 .