UK leader Truss rules out windfall tax for oil companies amid energy crisis

-
ALSO READ
Centre planning to further cut windfall tax on crude, diesel: Report
Centre garners Rs 3,000 crore from windfall tax on oil and gas firms
Refiners, upstream cos soar on windfall tax cut; CPCL up 11%, Oil India 8%
Fuel price: What is windfall gain tax and how it affects fuel prices?
UK PM race: Rivals Truss, Sunak grilled by Tory members in first clash
-
British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday ruled out a windfall tax on oil companies to pay for her plans to tackle the energy crisis.
Speaking during her first session of prime minister's questions in the House of Commons, Truss rebuffed opposition calls for a new windfall tax, even as she refrained from explaining how she would fund a plan meant to help the public pay energy bills skyrocketing because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The plan is expected to be delivered on Thursday.
"I am against a windfall tax," she said. "I believe it is the wrong thing to be putting companies off, investing in the United Kingdom just when we need to be growing the economy."
Truss, 47, was appointed prime minister by Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday after winning an internal election to lead the governing Conservative Party.
In her first speech as prime minister on Tuesday, Truss said she would cut taxes to spur economic growth, bolster the NHS and deal hands on with the energy crisis, though she offered few details about how she would implement those policies. She is expected to unveil her energy plans on Thursday.
British news media reported that Truss plans to cap energy bills. The cost to taxpayers of that step could reach 100 billion pounds.
"We shouldn't be daunted by the challenges we face, Truss said in her first speech as prime minister. "As strong as the storm may be, I know the British people are stronger.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU