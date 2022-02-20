UK must deal with Russian money in London city, says PM Boris Johnson

-
Britain has an issue with Russian money funnelling through the City of London and it must be dealt with, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.
Johnson has threatened to impose harsh sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine, with Russian companies blocked from raising capital on financial markets, and the ownership of companies and properties revealed.
“We have an issue with Russian money in the city,” Johnson told the BBC. "We've got to deal with that.”
“All the signs are that the plan has already in some senses begun.”
Intelligence suggests Russia intends to launch an invasion that will encircle Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Mr Johnson said.
“People need to understand the sheer cost in human life that could entail,” he said.
Johnson warned that any conflict could be “bloody and protracted”, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin was possibly “thinking illogically about this” and did not “see the disaster ahead”. “I think it's vital for us all now to get over what a catastrophe it would be for Russia,” he added.
He indicated that the UK and US would bring further sanctions against Russia.
