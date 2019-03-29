JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

China refutes US allegation of protecting Islamic groups from sanctions
Business Standard

UK Parliament rejects Theresa May's Brexit deal for a third time

Lawmakers voted by 344 to 286 to reject the so-called Withdrawal Agreement

Reuters 

Brexit
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: Reuters

British lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal for the third time. Lawmakers voted by 344 to 286 to reject the so-called Withdrawal Agreement.
First Published: Fri, March 29 2019. 20:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements