UK 'partygate' report slams 'failures of leadership' at Johnson's office

A report into lockdown-breaching U.K. government parties says blame for a “culture” of rule-breaking in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office must rest with those at the top.
Senior civil servant Sue Gray's long-awaited report was published Wednesday.
It said the “senior leadership team ... must bear responsibility” for a culture that allowed events to take place that “should not have been allowed to happen.” Gray said there had been “failures of leadership and judgment in No. 10,” a reference to Johnson's office.
She investigated 16 gatherings held while people in the U.K. were barred from socializing under coronavirus restrictions imposed by Johnson's government.
A separate police investigation resulted in 83 people getting fined, including Johnson.
The scandal has led to calls for Johnson to resign. He has apologized but denies personal wrongdoing.
