UK PM Johnson says it doesn't look like Covid leaked from Chinese lab

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that it doesn't look like that Covid-19 originated from a lab in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
"At the moment the advice we've had is that it doesn't look like this particular disease of a zoonotic origin came from a lab," Johnson said in his closing press conference at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Britain's southwestern resort of Carbis Bay, a seaside resort and village in Cornwall.
"I do think there's a problem with zoonotic diseases and this is clearly something we need to focus on," he said.
Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain's "best information" remained that Covid-19 "jumped" from animals to humans, Xinhua reported.
Leaders from Britain, the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France and Italy, plus the European Union, wrapped up on Sunday their first in-person summit in almost two years.
Britain also invited Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa as guest countries to this year's meeting.
