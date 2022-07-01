UK PM Johnson to host New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern in London

-
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in London on Friday for talks on security and boosting bilateral ties.
The meeting comes after both leaders attended the NATO summit in Madrid this week.
Johnson's office said he and Ardern will discuss security challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region and the situation in Ukraine.
They are also expected to discuss tackling online disinformation and deepening bilateral trade ties as well as agree on new measures to boost the two countries' ties in scientific research.
"The partnership between the U.K. and New Zealand makes both of our countries safer and more prosperous," Johnson said in a statement. "We are working side by side to address new and evolving threats that threaten to undermine stability and sovereignty in Europe and the Indo-Pacific."
The UK and New Zealand signed a free trade agreement in February following a similar deal with Australia in late 2021.
Johnson said the agreement slashes red tape, cuts tariffs on exports and creates opportunities for British businesses to travel and trade. But British farmers have said eliminating tariffs for agricultural products would expose sectors like beef, lamb and dairy to unfair competition.
