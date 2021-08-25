UK's Johnson says G7 agreed Taliban must allow people to leave after Aug 31

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
NATO foreign ministers call for end to Taliban violence in Afghanistan
NATO to hold emergency meeting of foreign ministers on Afghanistan
NATO suspends all support to Afghanistan, calls for end to violence
NATO envoys meet in Brussels to discuss Taliban blitz in Afghanistan
-
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday the G7 had agreed their number one condition for the Taliban was granting safe passage to Afghans who wanted to leave the country beyond an August 31 deadline.
"The number one condition we're setting as G7 is that they've got to guarantee right the way through, through August 31 and beyond safe passage for those who want to come out," Johnson said after an emergency virtual meeting of the leaders of the Group of Seven richest nations. "Some of them will say that they don't accept that, some of them I hope will see the sense of that, because the G7 has very considerable leverage, economic, diplomatic and political.
Evacuations were being conducted on a “war footing” as foreign forces try to meet a August 31 deadline agreed earlier with the Taliban for the withdrawal of all foreign forces, a Nato diplomat told Reuters.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU