UK's new student exchange scheme opens; Indian universities to also tie-up

Schools, colleges and universities from across the UK can now apply for government funding from a 110-million pounds pot from Friday to enable students to study and work across the globe, including in India, as part of the new Turing Scheme.
Named after celebrated English mathematician and codebreaker Alan Turing, the new scheme marks a major post-Brexit move as it replaces the European Union (EU) specific student exchange programme called Erasmus, as a means to widen the network of students travelling to study abroad.
The Department for Education (DfE) confirmed that India, already a top source of international students to the UK, may well be among the leading list of countries with which UK universities seek to strike student exchange projects.
“The Turing Scheme is a truly global programme with every country in the world eligible to partner with UK universities, schools and colleges,” said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
