UK spurns European Union's $56.2 billion Estimate for Post-Brexit Tab

-
ALSO READ
In trade row, UK asks EU to delay post Brexit 'sausage ban'
Exports from UK to European Union down 68% since Brexit trade deal
Shake off your ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade
British PM Boris Johnson meets with EU leaders amid Brexit spat
Euro Cup 2021: Ronaldo's record, Uefa Euro winners list, other key stats
-
The United Kingdom government said it doesn’t accept the European Union’s assessment that London owes the bloc 47.5 billion euros ($56.2 billion) as part of the Brexit settlement, a higher figure than the UK had originally estimated.
“We don’t recognise that figure,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman Jamie Davies told reporters Friday. The UK’s “estimate remains in the central range of 35 to 39 billion euros” (40.8 to ^45.5 billion), he said, and full details will be published in parliament shortly.
The EU assessment, which was published in a budget document, is aimed at accounting for the UK.’s ongoing commitments to EU programs it’s still benefiting from, as well as other obligations to the bloc. The bulk of funds are due to the EU in the coming years.
The accounting seems likely to trigger new discussions with the UK, which estimated in 2018 that the total bill would amount to 41.4 billion euros.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU