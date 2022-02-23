UK to soon provide Ukraine with new package of military assistance: Johnson

-
-
The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid in the near future in light of the "increasingly threatening behavior from Russia," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
"I can announce to the House [of Commons] that in the light of the increasingly threatening behavior from Russia and in line with our previous support, the UK will shortly be providing a further package of military support Ukraine," Johnson told the parliament.
According to the prime minister, the new package will include "lethal aid" in the form of defensive weapons and non-lethal aid.
