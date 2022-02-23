UK to soon provide Ukraine with new package of military assistance: Johnson

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid in the near future in light of the "increasingly threatening behavior from Russia," Prime Minister said on Wednesday.

"I can announce to the House [of Commons] that in the light of the increasingly threatening behavior from Russia and in line with our previous support, the will shortly be providing a further package of military support Ukraine," Johnson told the parliament.

According to the prime minister, the new package will include "lethal aid" in the form of defensive weapons and non-lethal aid.

