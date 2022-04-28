Ukraine accuses Russia of stealing grain from occupied territory amid war

-
ALSO READ
War in Ukraine has implications for Asia Pacific: Singapore PM Lee
Food, fuel price shocks from Ukraine war to last at least 3 yrs: World Bank
Russian troops will attempt to occupy Kyiv in next few days: Official
Biden is skeptical on Russia scaling back operations in Ukraine's Kyiv
Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as Kyiv-Moscow peace talks loom
-
Ukraine accused Russia on Thursday of stealing grain in territory it has occupied, an act which it said increased the threat to global food security posed by disruptions to spring sowing and the blocking of Ukrainian ports during the war.
Asked about the allegations, the Kremlin said it had no information on the matter.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a written statement that it "strongly condemns the criminal actions of the Russian Federation in the so-called expropriation of crops from farmers in the Kherson region" of southern Ukraine.
It gave no further details of the alleged theft of grain in the Kherson region, whose main city has been occupied by the Russian forces since the early days of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.
"The looting of grain from the Kherson region, as well as the blocking of shipments from Ukrainian ports and the mining of shipping lanes, threaten the world's food security," it said.
"We demand that Russia stop the illegal theft of grain, unblock Ukrainian ports, restore freedom of navigation and allow the passage of merchant ships."
The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office said in a separate statement that it had opened a criminal case into allegations that Russian soldiers, threatening violence, had on April 26 taken away 61 tonnes of wheat from an agricultural enterprise in the Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine.
Reuters was unable immediately to verify the assertion.
Asked by Reuters if the Kremlin had any information about Ukraine's accusations, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said via the Telegram messaging app: "No. We do not know where this information comes from".
According to International Grains Council data, Ukraine was the world's fourth-largest grain exporter in the 2020/21 season, selling 44.7 million tonnes abroad. The volume of exports has fallen sharply since the Russian invasion.
"Through its illegal actions, Russia is robbing not only Ukraine but also consumers abroad. The United Nations estimates that about 1.7 billion people may face poverty and hunger due to food disruptions as a result of a full-scale war waged by Russia against Ukraine," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.
(Additional reporting by Mark Trevelyan, Editing by Timothy Heritage, William Maclean)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU