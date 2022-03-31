Ukraine crisis: German official calls for more sanctions against Russia

-
Germany's economy minister says Europe should impose additional sanctions on Russia to prevent what he described as a barbaric war in Ukraine.
Robert Habeck said he discussed what further measures could be taken with his French counterpart during a bilateral meeting in Berlin on Thursday.
The last package (of sanctions) doesn't need to be the final one, it should not be the final one, he told reporters, adding that he and French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire had identified additional points that could be included in a (sanctions) package.
Habeck declined to elaborate on what those points might be.
Speaking ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement on new rules requiring countries to pay for Russia's natural gas sales in rubles, Habeck insisted that contracts would be adhered to. These stipulate payment in euros or dollars.
