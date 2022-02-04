Ukraine crisis: Russia ratchets up tensions with massive troop build-up

-
ALSO READ
NATO, EU call for de-escalation of Russian build-up on Ukraine border
UK Defence minister meets NATO General Secretary to discuss Ukraine
NATO chief: Afghan leaders responsible for military collapse
US, Ukraine share 'special' relations, says Zelensky after call with Biden
The standoff in Ukraine: Roots in history
-
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed concern on Thursday that Russia is continuing its military buildup around Ukraine, and that it has now deployed more troops and military equipment to Belarus than at any time in 30 years.
Pictures taken from Maxar satellite showed heavy deployment of not just troops but a heavy cache of arms, armour, and artillery, many of which were transported by train from faraway bases, according to media reports.
Meanwhile, more high-level diplomacy unfolded in Moscow and Kyiv amid deep uncertainty about Russia’s intentions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hosted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in the Ukrainian capital. Russian President Vladimir Putin was to meet with his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, in Moscow.
Shifting the onus of reducing possible hostilities, Russia said it was destructive for President Joe Biden to move additional troops to Europe and station more along NATO’s eastern flank as the tension over Ukraine continues.
The reaction came a day after Pentagon said about 2,000 soldiers will travel from the US to Europe in the coming days. Another 1,000 troops based in Germany will be deployed in Romania.
Meanwhile, Russia now has more than 100,000 troops stationed near Ukraine’s northern and eastern borders, raising concern that Moscow might invade again, as it did in 2014, and destabilise the Ukrainian economy. Russian officials deny that an invasion is planned.
ALSO READ: The standoff in Ukraine: Roots in history
“Over the last days, we have seen a significant movement of Russian military forces into Belarus. This is the biggest Russian deployment there since the Cold War,” Stoltenberg told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
He said Russian troop numbers in Belarus are likely to climb to 30,000, with the backing of special forces, advanced fighter jets, Iskander short-range ballistic missiles and S-400 ground-to-air missile defence systems.
“So we speak about a wide range of modern military capabilities. All this will be combined with Russia’s annual nuclear forces exercise, expected to take place this month,” he said.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was in Minsk to check on preparations for major Russia-Belarus war games scheduled for February 10-20. Shoigu met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Speaking about the drills, Lukashenko said the goal was “to reinforce the border with Ukraine”.
At the same time, Belarus’ defence ministry accused Ukraine of violating the country’s airspace with a drone last month. The ministry summoned Ukraine’s defense attache and handed him a note of protest over “frequent violations of the state border” with Belarus.
Kyiv rejected the allegation and accused Belarus of working with Russia to try to further unsettle Ukraine. “We call on Minsk to refrain from playing along with Russia’s destabilizing activities,” foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Twitter. Ukraine’s defence minister sought again to project calm, saying the probability of an invasion was “low”, and he welcomed a change by US officials, who stopped using the term “imminent” when describing the risk of a Russian attack.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU