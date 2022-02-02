Ukraine crisis: US will send 2,000 troops; Germany allots 1,000 soldiers

President is sending about 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland and this week and shifting roughly 1,000 Germany-based soldiers to Romania, a senior administration official said Wednesday. Biden has said he will not put American troops in to fight any Russian incursion, although the is supplying with weapons to defend itself. The military moves come amid stalled talks with over its military buildup at Ukraine's borders. And they underscore growing fears across Europe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is poised to invade Smaller countries on the alliance's eastern flank worry they could be next, although has said it has no intention of initiating conflict and is willing to continue diplomatic efforts. The administration official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss military moves not yet announced. Biden had said recently that he intended to provide additional US forces to allies in Eastern Europe as reassurance of an American commitment as treaty allies. The Pentagon also has put about 8,500 US-based troops on higher alert for possible deployment to Europe as additional reassurance to allies. Leaked text hints at US- missile deal The could be willing to enter into an agreement with Russia to ease tensions over missile deployments in Europe if Moscow steps back from the brink in Ukraine, according to a leaked document published in a Spanish newspaper on Wednesday. The daily El Pais published two documents purported to be written replies from the and last week to Russia's proposals for a new security arrangement in Europe. In reference to the second document, NATO said that it never comments on “alleged leaks.” But the text closely reflects statements made to the media last week by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.