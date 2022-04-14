Ukraine foils Russia-backed massive cyber attack on its power grid

-
ALSO READ
What are war crimes?
What is ethical hacking and how is it different from hacking as we know it?
US charges 3 Russians with hacking energy infra in India, 135 nations
Ukraine struggles with Internet blackout after Russian invasion
US, UK send cyberwarfare teams to Ukraine amid concerns over Russia
-
Ukraine has foiled a massive cyber attack on its power grid that was the handiwork of Russia-backed hackers.
Ukrainian officials said they stopped an attack on an energy facility with the help of researchers from cybersecurity firm ESET and Microsoft, reports The Record.
"They discovered a new variant of Industroyer, an infamous piece of malware that was used by the Sandworm APT group in 2016 to cut power in Ukraine," the report said.
According to the Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (or CERT-UA), the hackers used 'Industroyer' to target "several infrastructural elements" including high-voltage electrical substations, computers at the facility, network equipment and server equipment running Linux operating systems.
"The group planned to shut down computers that controlled substations and infrastructure belonging to a particular power company," the government agency added.
This attempted attack involved a wide variety of malware.
"Ukraine is once again at the centre of cyberattacks targeting their critical infrastructure. This new Industroyer campaign follows multiple waves of wipers that have been targeting various sectors in Ukraine," ESET said in a statement.
Ukraine last month neutralised a massive cyber-attack on core IT infrastructure that impacted the entire nation.
According to global Internet access tracker NetBlocks, the nation's online connectivity collapsed to 13 per cent, leading to the most severe Internet disruption registered in Ukraine since the invasion by Russia.
The Ukrainian Internet Service Provider Ukrtelecom was the target of a "massive cyberattack".
Ukraine has been the victim of Russia-sponsored cyber attacks since the February 24 invasion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU