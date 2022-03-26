Ukraine forces advance near Kyiv; Russia hints at scaled-back war aims

signalled on Friday it was scaling back its ambitions in to focus on territory claimed by Russian-backed separatists as Ukrainian forces went on the offensive, recapturing towns on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv.

In the month since they launched their invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have failed to capture any major city. Their assault has met stiff resistance from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's forces and been halted at the gates of Kyiv.

Battlelines near Kyiv have been frozen for weeks with two main Russian armoured columns stuck northwest and east of the capital. A British intelligence report described a Ukrainian counter-offensive that had pushed Russians back in the east. “Ukrainian counter-attacks, and Russian forces falling back on overextended supply lines, has allowed to reoccupy towns and defensive positions up to 35 km east of Kyiv,” the report said. Britain has provided with weapons and military training.

In an announcement that appeared to indicate more limited goals, the Russian Defence Ministry said a first phase of its operation was complete and it would now focus on two eastern regions claimed by Russian-backed separatists. “The main objectives of the first stage of the operation have generally been accomplished,” said Sergei Rudskoi, head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate.

Meanwhile, around 300 people were killed in the Russian airstrike last week that blasted open a Mariupol theatre, Ukrainian authorities said in what would make it the war's deadliest known attack on civilians yet.