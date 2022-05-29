Ukraine Prez Zelensky discusses defense support, fuel supply with UK PM

-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he had discussed defence support for Ukraine in a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
"We talked about strengthening defence support for Ukraine, intensifying work on security guarantees," Zelensky tweeted.
The Ukrainian leader added that the parties also touched upon the issue of supplying fuel for Ukraine amid the energy crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.
Earlier this month, Johnson announced that the UK government will provide 1.3 billion pounds (about $1.64 billion) in military aid for Ukraine.
