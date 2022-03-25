Ukraine, Russia conduct first prisoner swap since Moscow waged war on Kyiv

and have conducted the first prisoner swap since Moscow waged its war on Kiev on February 24, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said here

Ten Ukrainian prisoners-of-war held by the Russian military were released in exchange for 10 Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces, Xinhua news agency quoted Vereshchuk as saying in a Facebook post.

Besides, handed over 11 civilian Russian sailors, who were rescued from a sunken ship near Odessa to in exchange for 19 Ukrainian civilian sailors, she added.

"Under terms of exchange, the rescue ship itself will also be returned to and will be sent to the port in Turkey."

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)