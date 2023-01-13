Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey says peace summit likely on Feb 24

Ukraine's Ambassador to Vasyl Bodnar said that a summit to discuss the peace plan for may take place on February 24.

The summit, which is due to be held under the mediation of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, is expected to be held at the UN headquarters in New York, Bodnar was quoted by Ukrinform news agency as saying.

He thanked for the support for a Kiev-proposed plan on establishing peace in Ukraine, and its readiness to assist in its implementation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky put forward a 10-point peace plan for ending the Russia- conflict at the G20 summit in Indonesia in November 2022.

