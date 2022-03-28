Ukraine's President Zelenskyy discusses upcoming talks with Russia

-
Ukraine's priorities at the Ukrainian-Russian talks in Turkey this week will be sovereignty and territorial integrity, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told his nation on Sunday in his nightly address.
We are looking for peace, really, without delay, he said.
There is an opportunity and a need for a face-to-face meeting in Turkey. This is not bad. Let's see the outcome.
This week, he said, I will continue to appeal to the parliaments of other countries to remind them of the dire situation in besieged cities like Mariupol.
He thanked Ukraine's armed forces, who he said are holding back the occupiers, and in some areas they are even taking steps forward. Well done.
Earlier Sunday, Zelenskyy told reporters that the issue of neutrality and agreeing to stay out of NATO should be put to Ukrainian voters in a referendum after Russian troops withdraw from the country.
