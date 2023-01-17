Ukraine set to get 3 bn euros from EU this week: PM Denys Shmyhal

-
Ukraine is set to receive 3 billion euros (about $3.25 billion) from the European Union (EU) this week as a part of fresh financial aid, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.
Shmyhal wrote on Telegram that Ukraine and the EU signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the macro-financial program for Kiev worth 18 billion euros (about $19.5 billion), Xinhua news agency reported.
The funds will help Ukraine to maintain macroeconomic stability and cover all critical expenses this year amid the ongoing war with Russia, Shmyhal said.
In 2022, Ukraine received $32.1 billion in international aid, with $8 billion of the funds coming from the EU, according to the country's central bank.
First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 08:56 IST
