Business Standard

Ukraine set to get 3 bn euros from EU this week: PM Denys Shmyhal

The funds will help Ukraine to maintain macroeconomic stability and cover all critical expenses this year amid the ongoing war with Russia, Shmyhal said

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Ukraine civil war | European Union

IANS  |  Kiev 

Russia-Ukraine War
Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine is set to receive 3 billion euros (about $3.25 billion) from the European Union (EU) this week as a part of fresh financial aid, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

Shmyhal wrote on Telegram that Ukraine and the EU signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the macro-financial program for Kiev worth 18 billion euros (about $19.5 billion), Xinhua news agency reported.

The funds will help Ukraine to maintain macroeconomic stability and cover all critical expenses this year amid the ongoing war with Russia, Shmyhal said.

In 2022, Ukraine received $32.1 billion in international aid, with $8 billion of the funds coming from the EU, according to the country's central bank.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 08:56 IST

