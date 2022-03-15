Ukraine starts using facial recognition software during war: Report

JUST IN
Business Standard

Reuters 

A Ukrainian serviceman takes a shooting position as he looks at approaching vehicles in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Ukraine’s defence ministry on Saturday began using Clearview AI’s facial recognition technology, the company’s chief executive told Reuters, after the US startup offered to uncover Russian assailants, combat misinformation and identify the dead.

Ukraine is receiving free access to Clearview AI’s powerful search engine for faces, letting authorities potentially vet people of interest at checkpoints, among other uses, added Lee Wolosky, an adviser to Clearview and former diplomat under US presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

The plans started forming after Russia invaded Ukraine and Clearview Chief Executive Hoan Ton-That sent a letter to Kyiv offering assistance, according to a copy seen by Reuters.

First Published: Tue, March 15 2022. 01:51 IST

