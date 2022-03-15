Ukraine starts using facial recognition software during war: Report

Ukraine’s defence ministry on Saturday began using Clearview AI’s technology, the company’s chief executive told Reuters, after the US startup offered to uncover Russian assailants, combat misinformation and identify the dead.

is receiving free access to Clearview AI’s powerful search engine for faces, letting authorities potentially vet people of interest at checkpoints, among other uses, added Lee Wolosky, an adviser to Clearview and former diplomat under US presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

The plans started forming after Russia invaded and Clearview Chief Executive Hoan Ton-That sent a letter to Kyiv offering assistance, according to a copy seen by Reuters.

Musk challenges Putin to fight over crisis (Agencies) Tesla chief Elon Musk challenged Vladimir Putin to fight him over Ukraine. “I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat,” Musk wrote on Twitter. “Stakes are Ukraine,” he added. Russia set to use yuan from its forex reserves Russia will use Chinese yuan from its foreign exchange reserves after Western sanctions blocked Moscow's access to the US dollars and euros in the reserves, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)