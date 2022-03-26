Ukraine war: J K Rowling slams Vladimir Putin's 'cancel culture' remark

-
Author J K Rowling is pushing back after Russian President Vladimir Putin dragged her into a rant against Western efforts to cancel'' Russian culture.
Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics, the Harry Potter author said Friday in a tweet linked to an article about jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny.
Putin earlier compared recent Western criticism of Russia with efforts to cancel Rowling over her views on transgender issues. Rowling has been criticized after saying she supported transgender rights but did not believe in erasing the concept of biological sex.
The notorious cancel culture has become a cancellation of culture. Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich, Rachmaninov are excluded from concert posters, and Russian writers and their books are also banned," Putin said during a videoconference with cultural figures.
