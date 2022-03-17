Ukraine war: Russia, Belarus banned from multi-sport Euro Championships

Athletes from and were formally banned from the multi-sport European Championships in August.

Organizers of the Aug. 11-21 championships in Munich, Germany, said they supported decisions by officials from the nine individual not to invite Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials. They have followed guidance from the Olympic Committee.

We are united in our condemnation of Russia's war on Ukraine, organizing committee chairman Libor Varhank said.

The are canoeing, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis, track and field, triathlon and volleyball.

Though swimming is an exception among Olympic in trying to let Russians continue competing, it is not part of the collective European Championships format launched in 2018.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)