Ukrainian forces thwart Russian advance into northern Donetsk region

Reuters 

Representative image.

Ukraine has so far thwarted an attempted Russian advance into the north of its Donetsk region, but the city of Sloviansk and other civilian areas there were being heavily shelled, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.
Russia has increased its focus on Donetsk, the southern part of which it and its proxies already control, after completing its seizure of the neighbouring Luhansk region on Sunday with the capture of Lysychansk, much of which now lies in ruins.

First Published: Thu, July 07 2022. 02:49 IST

