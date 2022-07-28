Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny resume operations

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine grain export deal to be signed in Istanbul: Turkey officials
Ukraine crisis threatens 2023 grain harvest, says FAO's top economist
Delhi grain markets remain closed as traders protest GST on packed food
Exporting grains out of central pool may lead to broken pledges
Russia-Ukraine grain export deal promises major benefits for poor countries
-
Operations have resumed in three Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny in line with a grain exports deal signed between Kiev and Moscow last week in Istanbul, the Ukrainian Naval Forces said in a statement.
Currently, work is underway to prepare the ports for safe navigation, with military and civilian experts searching for underwater objects and installing special navigation equipment, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.
The ships navigating in the Ukrainian ports will form a caravan, which will be escorted by a lead ship for greater security, it said.
On July 22, Ukraine and Russia separately signed the deal with Turkiye and the UN in Istanbul to resume grain shipments from Ukrainian ports to international markets via the Black Sea.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said the deal will enable Ukraine to export 20 million tonnes of 2021's grain harvest and part of this year's harvest.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU