The Russian-backed eastern Ukrainian rebel region of Luhansk said on Sunday it may hold a referendum on joining Russia, drawing a warning from Kyiv that any such vote would have no legal basis and trigger a stronger response. Three days before ordering the Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, President recognised the Ukrainian rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states, though the rest of the world considers them part of .

Ukraine, which says it is fighting for its existence against what it casts as an imperial-style land grab by Russia, has repeatedly said it will never agree to Russia's annexation of its territory. “I think that in the near future a referendum will be held on the territory of the republic,” Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, was quoted as saying by the region’s news outlet. “The people will exercise their ultimate constitutional right and express their opinion on joining the Russian Federation.”