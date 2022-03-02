Ukrainian refugees receive EU protection for up to 3 years: German Ministry

-
Refugees from Ukraine do not need to go through the asylum procedure, and will receive immediate protection for up to three years in the European Union, German Minister of the Interior, Building and Community Nancy Faeser said on Wednesday.
"We provide help quickly and without bureaucracy. Refugees from Ukraine do not need to go through the asylum procedure. They receive immediate protection in the EU for up to three years," Faeser tweeted.
The minister went on to say that the refugees are provided with immediate access to health insurance and the labor market.
Last Thursday, Russia launched a special operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the special operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.
More than half a million refugees have left Ukraine already, according to the UNHRC.
