Ukrainians stop Russian natural gas at one hub, make gains in east

Ukraine stopped the flow of Russian natural gas on Wednesday through a hub that feeds European homes and stoves, while Kyiv's military claimed it made some gains in grinding battles near a key northeastern city.
In 11 weeks, the war has played out on battlefields in Ukrainian towns and cities but also in energy and financial markets, as Ukraine's allies in the West have sought to deprive Russia of money needed to fund the war with sanctions and energy embargoes.
The practical impact of Wednesday's gas cutoff for European households was not immediately clear: Ukraine's pipeline operator said it would switch supply to another hub, and an analyst said transit should not be affected.
